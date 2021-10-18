UrduPoint.com

India Has Turned IIOJK Into A Killing Field: TWI

Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has strongly condemned the growing Indian state terrorism, saying Narendra Modi's Hindutva government has turned the territory into a killing field, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The spokesman for TWI in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Modi government has intensified genocide of Kashmiris after August 5, 2019 where Indian troops are killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters every day, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that as soon as the BJP came into power, it ordered the army to launch "All Out" Operation in the occupied territory under which thousands of Kashmiri youth have been martyred, so far. The spokesperson said that India faced global criticism due to massacre of unarmed Kashmiris and other serious human rights violations in the territory.

The spokesman said that India had a misconception that it could suppress the Kashmiris' resistance movement through barbaric tactics. He paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar, Pulwama and other districts.

He said that despite all the brutal operations by Indian forces, the spirit of Kashmiris is growing stronger and stronger and they are determined to bring the great mission of the martyrs to its logical conclusion.

The spokesman condemned the Modi government's move to terminate Kashmiri Muslims from services, calling it political vendetta.

He demanded immediate release of hundreds of youth arrested in recent days and urged the international community to take note of the ongoing Indian aggression in the occupied territory and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

