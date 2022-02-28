UrduPoint.com

India Hell Bent On Converting Kashmiri Muslims Into Minority In IIOJK: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said the BJP government was on its way to finalize the far-right wing parties' dream project to convert Muslim majority into minority in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a large gathering of Kashmiri community at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai on Monday, the president while referring to Indian government's nefarious designs said, "The India's racist regime that seeks to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra is hectically engaged in its conspiracies to further erode the Kashmiri Muslims' distinctive identity", said a press release issued by AJK President office on Monday.

Citing the Indian government's massive multi-front onslaught against Kashmiris, Barrister Chaudhary said that after the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A India has introduced a regime of new laws that have virtually opened floodgates for non-state subjects to get settle in the region.

He said that the redefinition of J&K's domicile law, in particular, had enabled the RSS influenced regime to implement its communal agenda in Kashmir.

Since the modification of the law, the AJK president said, "The occupation authorities have issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state subjects." Issuing Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) to outsiders, he said, was a part of the BJP government's game plan to change the population ratio in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Keeping in view the abysmal situation in the IIOJK, he said that there was a dire need to sensitize the international community about the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region and expose India's brutal face before the world.

Barrister Sultan said that his recent visit to the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, and holding of All Parties Kashmir Conference and Kashmir rally in Islamabad were part of this campaign to world attention towards the sufferings of Kashmiris.

He said that further steps would be taken soon to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level. "A rally will be held in Muzaffarabad in March in which all the political parties of Azad Kashmir will participate", he added.

Paying homage to the Kashmiri people, Barrister Sultan said the people of IIOJK were braving the brunt of the Indian state-terrorism with courage.

He expressed the hope that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would never go in vain and the time was not far when people of the IIOJK would be free from Indian domination.

AJK President while reiterating his government's resolve to address the problems faced by the Kashmiri expatriate community said, "We are aware of the problems faced by the overseas Kashmiris and we will make every effort to resolve them".

Pertinently, the ceremony was presided over by Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan, whereas Raja Shahbaz, Sardar Siab Saleem, Farooq Baniyan, Muhammad Aqib and others were present on the occasion.

