India immorally, illegally annexed IOK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference , Syed Ali Gilani has said that frustrated by the overwhelmingly growing public participation in the resistance movement, India has illegally, immorally, inhumanely and undemocratically announced to annex Occupied Kashmir into the Indian union, in flagrant violation of the international law.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday, Syed Ali Gilani said that to implement the announcement made on August 5, India put the entire Kashmir region under an unprecedented and indefinite security lockdown and communications blackout. He added that everything including schools, college's universities, markets and mosques was shut and telephone, mobile and internet services were suspended.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC cautioned all pro-India Kashmiri politicians that history had given them another chance to join peoples' movement and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their fight for justice and freedom. He also warned IOK police that before the peoples' sentiment for freedom blows them away like feathers, they should introspect and then decide as to whether they want to stand with the oppressed Kashmir's, to whom they originally belong, or they want to continue to act like an instrument of oppression at India's behest and go on fighting their own kith and kin. The ailing nonagenarian leader maintained that despite all these brutalities and excesses, Kashmiri people continued their resistance delivering a strong message to the whole world that they will never give up their demand for freedom.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger as military lockdown has entered 137th running day, today. Over eight million residents of the Valley are particularly bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

Different groups of Pakistanis, Kashmir's and Friends of Kashmir all across the world have launched a campaign on social media urging the people to boycott Indian products in protest against the continued lockdown imposed by New Delhi in Occupied Kashmir since 5th August. The campaigners say that India is getting away with its crimes in Kashmir on the basis of its economy and the world is turning a blind eye due to its economic interests.

Indian police arrested a Kashmiri student, Mudassir Lone, in Indian state Rajasthan over a social media post on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. He was severely tortured before the arrest.

A reception was hosted in honour of London based human rights activist, Professor Shahid Iqbal at APHC-AJK office in Islamabad, today. APHC-AJK Information Secretary, Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement said that the Kashmir's had never accepted India's illegal occupation of their land and would continue their struggle till logical end.