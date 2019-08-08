India invited her own death by scrapping J&K special status: J&K PNP

The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party (J&K PNP) on Thursday categorically rejected Indian move of revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party (J&K PNP) on Thursday categorically rejected Indian move of revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Addressing a news conference here at the Kashmir Press Club, PNP Chairman PNP Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate said it was a suicidal act as India had invited her own death by scrapping the internationally-acknowledged special status of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir state.

Flanked by his party leaders Ghalib Bostan Advocate and Aslam Watnoof, he said the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir state had been turned into the world's largest prison ever since the revocation of its special status four days ago.

He said since the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) was an internationally recognized disputed territory, no unilateral step by the Indian government could change its special status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Raja Zulfiqar said the unlawful Indian decision to revoke the Jammu & Kashmir's special status without consulting J&K stakeholders, amidst a clampdown on civil liberties and communications blackout was leading to enhance the risk of further human rights violations.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to the Kashmir cause with full support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the hours of trial, besides the collective struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," he added.

Raja Zulfiqar said,"As India has no mandate for abrogating the status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, therefore, its sinister action is totally turned down by the people dwelling either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world.

" He sought immediate action by the United Nations against the India for openly violating its resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Quoting media reports, he said it was now obvious that after the repeal of the special status that hard-liner Indian government now wanted to send Indian nationals from various parts of the country to settle in Jammu and Kashmir to change the demography of the Muslim majority state into minority. "We strongly condemn this shameful act of the Indian government." "We call upon the UN, particular the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold an urgent session to pressurize the Indian government to cancel the repeal of the Article 370 of the constitution and abide by the UNSC resolutions of 1948 and supplementary resolution of 1949 on the subject," the PNP President said.

He urged Pakistan to exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps and sensitize the international community through active and aggressive diplomacy.

"Revoking article 370 and 35A is illegal as the right of revoking the article does not rest with the Indian president and the Indian parliament," he underlined. The abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was totally illegal, unethical and open denial of international norms and commitments enshrined in the UN resolutions on Kashmir problem, he added.