India Is Forcibly Changing Muslim Majority Into A Minority In IIOJK: APHC

Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:06 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, has said that India is imposing various laws and forcibly snatching lands from locals for settling Indian Hindus to change the Muslim majority into a minority in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he said that the Kashmiris would continue their resistance against change in the demographic composition of IIOJK, issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents, construction of hundreds of thousands of houses for non-locals, massacre of youth and other human rights violations in the territory. He maintained that this struggle would continue until the last Indian soldier leaves IIOJK.

The APHC leader said, Kashmiri people living especially near military camps are forcibly evicted and settlements for ex-Indian soldiers, RSS workers and non-Kashmiri laborers are being constructed on the snatched lands. He termed these steps as violation of the UN resolutions that recognize Jammu and Kashmir a disputed territory.

He added that the Kashmiri people reject all these measures, altogether.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed hailed the spirit of the Kashmiri people and said that they, as always, would make it clear to India that they do not accept its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir under any circumstances.

The APHC leader deplored the silence of the United Nations over the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory. He strongly denounced the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in the occupied territory. He asked the World Body to come forward and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute to put an end to the vicious cycle of the killing of innocent people in IIOJK.

The APHC General Secretary said India was involved in terrorism in the region including Jammu and Kashmir. He said the global community should stand by the facts and understand the reality of India as to how its fascist government, following the Hindutva ideology, is engaged in depriving the Muslims and other minorities of their rights by resorting to illegitimate and anti-democratic measures in India and IIOJK.

