UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Left No Scope For Diplomacy Over Kashmir: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

India left no scope for diplomacy over Kashmir: Experts

Experts at a webinar on Thursday said India left no scope for diplomacy after it illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 by revoking Article 370 and 35-A

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Experts at a webinar on Thursday said India left no scope for diplomacy after it illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 by revoking Article 370 and 35-A.

Kashmiris were left with two choices - either to live as subjugated and oppressed people or legitimately resist the occupation even in its armed manifestation as a last resort, they said.

London-based academic and legal expert Prof. Dr. Naiz A. Shah said India's occupation of Kashmir has pushed Kashmiris to last resort to pick up arms against occupied forces.

"As the rule of law has not been upheld in past over 70 years, Kashmiris cannot be blamed if they go for the last resort," he said referring to armed resistance against Indian occupation.

Dr Shah emphasized there were various options for the resolution of Kashmir dispute which include democratic method of free and impartial plebiscite but armed resistance was an option which was legal right of Kashmiris under Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.

"Rule of law has never been upheld since 1947; India's declaration after acceding to the twin human rights covenants of 1979 is in compatible with the right of self-determination principle as embodied in the preamble of Universal Declaration of Human Rights under para 3 of the covenants which prescribe positive obligations," he explained.

However, he said Pakistan "has not been consistent in cashing on those drawbacks of India" that India shall promote and safeguard right to self-determination.

Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit, who has served as Pakistan High Commissioner to India in the past, stated that "We should not engage with India bilaterally at this time and should insist on third party mediation." "50 years of bilateral talks have not produced any results; India is buying time and engaging Pakistan but has diverted the talks to other than Kashmir. And after 9/11, India has portrayed armed resistance in Kashmir as terrorism and after 2008 Mumbai episode, India is reluctant to even talk over Kashmir," he said.

"India has no desire to talk Kashmir, and international community has shown little interest while civil society of India has backed its government policy, Kashmiris have suffered heavily under draconian laws," he said.

Basit and Dr Shah proposed a network of experts on political and legal fronts besides vying for a special envoy by Pakistan who will exclusively work on Kashmir.

LFOVK was holding a series of webinars to trigger a debate over Kashmir's international armed conflict character.

Under "International armed conflict and Kashmir", LFOVK draws various expert opinions from across the globe by inviting international law experts, diplomats, politicians and lawyers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mumbai Resolution Civil Society Lawyers Jammu 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Tria ..

3 minutes ago

Parliamentarians pays homage to father of the nati ..

3 minutes ago

Govt preparing a special package to address issues ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Ready to 'Redouble Efforts' to Help Lebanon Ov ..

3 minutes ago

US Oil Output Rose 300,000 Barrels Per Day on Post ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.