India lives in paradise of fools if she dream of launching any adventure against Pakistan or AJK: GPKSC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) : India lives in the paradise of fools if she dream of launching any adventure against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir since valiant people of Pakistan and AJK would frustrate India's every aggressive attempt from across the frontiers including LoC shoulder-to-shoulder the valiant armed forces of the country.

This was stated by the United Kingdom-based Kashmiris rights outfit the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the organization Kala Khan in a joint statement simultaneously released to the media in London and Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday.

The GPKSC leaders called upon the international community besides the world forums the United Nations and global rights organizations to take immediate notice of the aggressive Indian posture and her clandestine designs of expansionism in the region putting the regional and global peace on stake.

Elaborating, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan said that every evil design of the enemy against Pakistan or AJK will be strongly thwarted in the same coin with full vigor.

Khan further urged upon the peace, human rights and freedom loving nations to take immediate notice of the increased human rights abuses by over a million of the Indian occupational forces in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) turning the occupied state a hell besides the largest prison at the planet since the sinister August 05 last year act of the fascist Modi-led India abrogating the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK state, denying all international norms and commitments, he underlined.

Referring to the Delhi-sponsored farcical local bodies polls drama staged in the IIOJK Raja Sikander Khan said that Indian rulers could not get the validation of their unlawful actions exercised since August 2019 by holding such sham elections.

Commenting on the self-proclaimed "victory" of the ruling BJP in the Districts Development Councils' elections in IIOJK, the GPKSC Chairman said that these elections were held under the supervision of the Indian occupational army which, he added, was engaged in mass killing and ethnic cleansing of the innocent Jammu & Kashmiri people amidst detention of thousands of political leaders and workers, civil society leaders, media persons and human rights activists.

Strongly condemning the repeated nefarious moves of staging the sham elections in IIOJK sans the aspirations of the population of the disputed held state, the GPKSC President Kala Khan said that India always engineered elections in the Jammu and Kashmir state in her illegal occupation in order to ensure the victory of her stooges in the bleeding occupied state.

Khan underlined that thumping majority of the Jammu Kashmiri people have neither accepted these farcical elections nor have ever entertained them as a substitute of the plebiscite.

"These are farcical and stage-managed polls in IIOJK", the GPKSC President said adding that genuine Kashmiri leadership was behind the bars, gagged, tortured, disenfranchised.

Kala Khan observed that the cast cobbled tougher through these farcical polls had been abetting occupiers for decades. "The whole operation conducted with stealth and manipulation," he underlined.

Referring to the recent report of the New York Times on the same elections drama in IIOJK the GPKSC President Khan said that the newspaper reports that "hundreds of people, including separatists, political moderates, civil society advocates and journalists thrown in to prisons after they were swept up last year. Accusations of torture by security forces were widespread", he added quoting the independent newspaper's report.