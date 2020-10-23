"India Lives In The Fools Paradise If Feels That She Would Win The Hearts Of Kashmiris": GPKSC.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) : Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GKSC reiterated Kashmiris firm resolve despite Indian state terrorism and reign of terror their struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal occupation would continue with full vigor till its logical conclusion.

Talking to various public representative delegations including senior journalists at the State Guest House here on Friday Raja Sikander Khan said that New Delhi lives in the paradise of fools if she considered that she would succeed in winning the hearts of the people of Kashmir at the might of her force in the occupied valley.

Strongly condemned the fresh wave of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir, Khan pointed out that how much the blood of innocent Kashmiris was cheaper to New Delhi, it could be assessed through the fact that the Indian government grants next-step promotions to her occupying forces personal on the merit of maximum killings of innocent civilians which was the world's most world precedent of brutality against the humanity.

GPKSC Chairman lamented that the use of deadly weapons including pellet guns against the peaceful Kashmiri protestors has become order of the day in the bleeding valley under the bloody anti-Kashmiri policies of Narendra Modi for their "crime" of demanding the freedom of their motherland from Indian clutches.

Unveiling the prevailing bleak picture of the occupied valley, Raja Sikander Khan underlined that the students in Occupied Kashmir were shot dead after being abducted and then they had been declared as they have been killed in an encounter, this is how the massacre of Muslims is being done in occupied Kashmir.

"There is no any example of such massacre of Muslims and innocent civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir in history, brutal Indian armed forces atrocities are not hidden from anyone" he observed.

Raja Sikander Khan stated that frequent unprovoked Indian firing and shelling from across the Line of Control on various civilian populous forward areas close to this side of the LOC was a matter of grave concern, which need immediate attention of the civilized international community to take immediate notice of the Indian brutal approach and incidents in IIOJK and at the LoC targeting AJK's forward areas population, he added.

He said that recent ceasefire violations on LOC besides Indian atrocities in IOK is a conspiracy of Brahman regime against Pakistan, "Indian has violated ceasefire agreement many times and its target remained civilian population" he said.

Sikander Khan said that Brtain-based Pak Kashmir Diaspora community will participate in protest processions against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his forthcoming arrivals in to the United Kingdom.

The GPKSC Chairman demanded the international community to stop killing of innocent civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking about his visit to Kharri Sharif (some 15 kilometers from Mirpur), the Kashmiri Diaspora community leader said that Kharri Sharif was the land of mystic poet, religious saints and pious, "the main issue is the construction of roads and bridge which is allocated in the budget, moreover, further budget should be given priority for this purpose in the next fiscal year budget.