India looking to crush dissent in Kashmir: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Iltija Mufti is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who has been in detention since Delhi revoked article 370 on Kashmir on 5 August.

She tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Kashmiris are now gravitating towards Pakistan's leader Imran Khan and the real reason for revocation of Article 370 is that Delhi "wants to engineer democratic changes" in the only Muslim majority state in India.She warns that India is hurtling forwards "Godse's idea of India, which crushes dissent" and doesn't want to embrace people of other ethnicities.