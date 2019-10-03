UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Looking To Crush Dissent In Kashmir: Iltija Mufti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

India looking to crush dissent in Kashmir: Iltija Mufti

Iltija Mufti is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who has been in detention since Delhi revoked article 370 on Kashmir on 5 August.She tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Iltija Mufti is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who has been in detention since Delhi revoked article 370 on Kashmir on 5 August.

She tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Kashmiris are now gravitating towards Pakistan's leader Imran Khan and the real reason for revocation of Article 370 is that Delhi "wants to engineer democratic changes" in the only Muslim majority state in India.She warns that India is hurtling forwards "Godse's idea of India, which crushes dissent" and doesn't want to embrace people of other ethnicities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Imran Khan Chief Minister Jammu August Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

7 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

7 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

7 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

8 minutes ago

'Accidental Americans' file EU suit against France ..

8 minutes ago

Israel Arrests 13 Palestinian Terrorism Suspects i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.