India may face response in same coin if dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan, AJK: AJK President warns:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday warned India that if continued marching on the path of imperialism, it would soon stand disintegrated.

"At present even the women have taken to streets in India to raise their voice against Brahmanism, and they are demanding freedom," he drew attention.

In a question-answer session with the students of different universities and educational institutions of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the Federal capital on Saturday, he said that India claimed to be a democratic country, but only two months after independence, it had occupied Kashmir and its claims of democracy had stood exposed, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to the media here Saturday evening.

The AJK president asserted that the Kashmiri people have been struggling against the unlawful occupation of Kashmir by India for the last 72 years, and they would continue their struggle until they get their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that side by side with the BJP, the Indian Congress had also equally contributed to perpetrate brutalities against the Kashmiri people. However, he maintained that the incumbent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worse than even German dictator Adolf Hitler, former Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini and former Serbian dictator Slobodan Milo�evic.

Sardar Masood Khan warned that Modi's action have plunged into instability not only India but the whole region because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marching on the path of war, and he threats to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan.

"Modi has no realization that if India used nuclear weapons against Pakistan, Pakistan will give a stinging response to it.

" Responding to questions from the students, the state president said that the responsibility of non-implementation of the UN resolutions rests with India because in spite of accepting these resolutions, India had prevented from holding plebiscite in Kashmir on different pretexts.

He said that carrying of weapons in self-defense is the right of the people in the United States, but regrettably the Kashmiri people are not given the same right of self-defense to take arms against those killing their children, molesting their women and destroying their houses.

To a question about terrorism, Sardar Masood Khan said that George Washington who had fought for the independence of the United States and for the rights of the US masses had also been declared a terrorist but the Americans regard him as their hero. Similarly, those fighting for freedom Kashmir are also not terrorists but heroes of Kashmiri nation.

The AJK president thanked China for supporting the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. "With the support of China, the Kashmir was discussed in the UN Security Council twice in recent past, and none of the Security Council member had said that Kashmir was India's internal matter," he pointed out.

Answering another question, Sardar Masud Khan said that Pakistan's role in the UN Security Council, raising its voice in the world parliaments in support of the Kashmiri people, and the support by many countries to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people are practical steps, but If India committed any aggression, the military action against it can also not be ruled out.