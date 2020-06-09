UrduPoint.com
India Miserably Failed To Cut Off Gilani From Masses: Report

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:17 PM

India miserably failed to cut off Gilani from masses: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir continues to remain as an icon of resistance against India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, New Delhi has miserably failed to cut off Syed Ali Gilani from the Kashmiri masses through putting him jails and under house arrest for a long period of time.

The slogans frequently raised by the ailing leader like "We are Pakistani, Pakistan is ours" Keep Syed Ali Gilani and the flames of freedom alive in the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.

Despite the use of all nefarious tactics by India including the so-called investigation by its infamous National Investigation Agency, the APHC Chairman continues to live in the in the hearts of the Kashmiri people as a tall and towering personality.

The report, based on interviews and comments from a layman to well-known political analysts, says that India is frustrated by Syed Ali Gilani's growing popularity and is making every effort to deprive the people of Kashmir of his guiding role through jailing him or putting him under house detention.

He is event not allowed to get routine medical check-up at his free will.

The report points out that India has confined Syed Ali Gilani to his house for the past one decade despite his deteriorating health.

By keeping him under continued house detention, India, on one hand, wants to break his will for freedom and create a wedge between the resistance leader and the masses, on the other.

However, neither India could force Syed Ali Gilani into submission, nor could deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from pursuing the path to freedom struggle even though New Delhi has deployed its troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory.

