UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Neither Democratic Nor Secular State: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:55 AM

India neither democratic nor secular state: AJK President

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India's claims of being the world's largest democracy stand exposed to the entire world

MUZAFFARABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India's claims of being the world's largest democracy stand exposed to the entire world.

"India is neither democratic nor a secular state but instead has become a country where minorities and non-Hindu people are being denied their right to live," he added. In a message aired by the media on the occasion of India's Republic Day, he said that the freedom-loving people across the world particularly the people of Pakistan and Kashmir are observing black day today to expose India's hegemonic and fanatic designs, particularly the oppressive face of the Indian government, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and its ally RSS.

The AJK President lamented that even after 72 years, India continues to occupy the Muslim majority state of Kashmir, and now under a malicious plan, it is ousting the Kashmiri people from their homeland.

"The plan is designed to ethnically cleanse IOJK of the Kashmiri people and turn the Muslim majority of Kashmir into a minority," he added. Sardar Masood Khan pointed out that when the Modi regime attempted to impose its fascist designs on the Indian Muslims and other minorities, the whole of India had risen up against the BJP and the RSS, and thus the extremist Narendra Modi paved the way for a Kashmir-like uprising in the length and breadth of his own country.

The State President strongly condemned unlawful Indian actions of August 5, 2019. "We convey to India to lift its occupational lockdown of Kashmir, pull back its occupation troops, end the siege and grant right of self-determination to the Kashmir people," he said and added that the occupied territory had never been a part of India nor will it happen in future.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the Indian rulers and military chiefs must stop threatening to wage a war on Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, otherwise, the brunt of even a minor misstep will have to be borne by coming generations.

"Today is certainly a black day because the people of occupied Kashmir are facing Indian brutalities and barbarity", he added. The AJK President called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to move forward, and instead of relying on hollow statements, take concrete steps to prevent the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

He also paid glowing tributes to the Hurriyat leaders and hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people who have always been offering resistance and sacrifices amidst Indian brutalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Minority Democracy Narendra Modi Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi, a key member of Pakistan U19 bowling ..

5 minutes ago

An equal proportion of Pakistanis (34%) take advic ..

6 minutes ago

Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure e ..

28 minutes ago

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 38

24 minutes ago

WHO chief to visit China on novel coronavirus outb ..

24 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 371 new cases of novel coron ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.