India Never Succeed To Crush Kashmiris' Struggle: JKPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

India never succeed to crush Kashmiris' struggle: JKPM

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), in Indian Held Kashmir, has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and all those who became victims of oppression during the last seventy two years of political struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), in Indian Held Kashmir, has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and all those who became victims of oppression during the last seventy two years of political struggle.

The JKPM organized a function in Rajouri area of Jammu region in connection with the Martyrs' Day. Addressing on the occasion, APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, said that it was oppression and suppression unleashed by the Dogra rulers that led to the historic revolt of 13th July 1931, which resulted into the massacre of 22 innocent Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the flame of struggle ignited by 22 Kashmiri youth against the Dogra rulers is still burning with the blood of Kashmiris and they won't let it extinguish until they achieve their right to self-determination.

He said India is using all kinds of suppression against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to crush their political struggle but would never succeed as the morale of Kashmiris is high. He said the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination would not go waste.

Bashir Ahmed Mir, Shah Hussain, Maulana Saber Hussain, Sharafat Ali Khatana, Maqsood Ahmed Dar, Advocate Shabbir Hussain, Manzoor Ahmed Deva and Chaudhry Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

