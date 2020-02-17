UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'India Not Allowing Proper Treatment To Syed Ali Gilani'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

'India not allowing proper treatment to Syed Ali Gilani'

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani amid lack of access to the medical facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani amid lack of access to the medical facilities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is planning to let Syed Ali Gilani die in the absence of proper treatment.

Despite his declining health and weakness, Syed Ali Gilani is not ready to reconcile with Indian rulers, it added.

The statement while declaring the ailing APHC chairman the Nelson Mandela of South Asia said his will that he would like to be buried in the martyrs' graveyard of Srinagar has upset Indian authorities.

The party said that like Nelson Mandela, Syed Ali Gilani has spent his entire life for freedom of his people and faced the world's most brutal terrorist state.

Related Topics

India Terrorist World Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Nelson Mandela Jammu Srinagar Media All Asia

Recent Stories

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 29 Li ..

11 minutes ago

Motorway Police officer sacrifices own life while ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urges pare ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Press: Empowering women benefits countries

24 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents proceeds of Zayed Charity ..

24 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 February 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.