India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):India has now reached the stage of "Demographic Terrorism" in Kashmir and as a Kashmiri, I feel that there will be Kashmir but without Kashmiris", said Dr. Mubeen Shah.

The former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Srinagar "at present in exile in Turkey", Dr Mubeen Shah categorically expressed these views while speaking at an international seminar on the current ugly situation of Jammu & Kashmir state in IIOJK hosted in Istanbul late yesterday.

"Demographic Terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir and our responsibilities", was the topic of the seminar.

Unveiling the whole story and nullifying the narrative of India in the bleeding vale of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, Dr Shah said it was crystal clear before the external world that India has turned the disputed Jammu Kashmir State in her illegal occupation, the biggest prison on the planet - which, he underlined, was the eye opener for the freedom, human rights and peace-loving civilized world across the globe.

Dr Mubeen Shah continued by saying "right to self-determination for Kashmiris is an integral element of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms. The principle of self-determination is prominently embodied in Article 1 of the Charter of the United Nations (UN)".

"Until we get justice i.e. to choose our future, the human rights violations in IIoJK will continue & now Demographical terrorism is in place", he added.

What is happening under this, he underlined unveiling that issuing of domicile certificates (About 1 million non-Kashmiri have received domicile certificates which also shows a further 7,346 retired bureaucrats and army officers have also signed up).

Occupying our economic spaces. As per the latest information received by me, Indians are focusing on tourist areas like Pahalgam.

It may be also because that area is a part of the area the Kashmiri Hindus desired to be a part of a separate Homeland for the Kashmiri Hindus in the Valley of Kashmir comprising the regions of the Valley to the East and North of Jhelum River.

That plan was scuttled by Kashmiris in 2008 but now after August 2019, it has come in a different avatar.

On 28 November 2019, India's consul-general in New York proposed an "Israeli model" on Kashmir & this appears to be a part of the same model", Dr Shah said.

Unveiling the true ugly posture of the bleeding IIOJK state, the exiled Kashmir attested reports that from 2019, about 10000 Kashmiri women have gone missing.

This could be a massive human trafficking ring run by the Indian evil fascist Modi Hindutva occupation regime to destroy Kashmiri social fabric & is done by the same forces who promote International Yoga Day and make Muslims do yoga exercises in Muslim shrines in Kashmir in their program of cultural genocide.

"Unfortunately our Islamic countries of OIC also promote yoga which starts with the worship of the sun. Desecration of the womenfolk of the occupied nation is the calling card of the evil occupier and has been the way for millennia in such cases & we have videos also calling for marrying Kashmiri women right from 2019, A BJP legislative assembly is on record advocating to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married", Dr. Shah disclosed in his detailed address to the conference.

"We fear when there will be direct train services between Delhi and Srinagar (planned to be by end of 2023), hundreds of thousands of Indians will flood Kashmir and the modus operandi elaborated above will be multiplied multifold", he said adding "Occupied Kashmir is presently ruled directly by Delhi.

They have started a scheme where landless people will be given land and loans for housing.

The figures touted by the local government have been shown as 200000 while the number of homeless 'people' was 19,047 in 2021.

This means that all others have come from India. All this we feel is a start of by which hundreds of thousands of settlers from India will be settled in future to complete the demographic terrorism".

Dr Shah said that Kashmiris have been silenced by actions of our civil society human rights defenders like Khurram Pervaz besides journalists who are in prison like Fahad Shah; this all became more pronounced after 5th August 2019.

India, Dr Shah said, killed our resistance icons by keeping them under house arrest or jail with no access to treatment like Sehrai sahib and Geelani sahib.

They are now having sinister plans to kill our other Iconic resistance leaders like Yasin Malik through their managed justice system in spite of his conversion from an armed resistance leader to a person who was now leading the resistance in a peaceful manner.

He emphasized saying "Our responsibility and actions needed keeping the gravity of the problem in view need to be done with no further time lost as we fear that there will be Kashmir but without Kashmiri's".

Dr Mubeen Shah said it was the earnest need to tell the truthful narrative about this with reasons in every forum whenever we speak on Kashmir and encourage telling our story through things like the song which was released yesterday "Jails of Kashmir" by a Turkish our friend MR Tugray Evren.

"I would take the opportunity of the presence of representatives of the Turkish as well as Kuwait Parliament besides civil society members to impress on their government as well as the OIC that Until and unless we go to the main action needed i.e. in the imposition of economic sanctions which is what America and Europe are putting on Russia without any unanimous resolution of the UN while as in our case, there is a clear cut resolution not being implemented for the last 75 years. I fear till India does not have an economic cost they will not back out", said Dr. Shah.

The Kashmiri business icon from IIOJK in exile urged that Pakistan should revoke Shimla Agreement after India re-annexed IIOJK on Aug. 05, 2019.

India changed its status unilaterally & bilateralism has only made us suffer and delayed the implementation of UNSC resolutions.

Many even feel Pakistan should allow AJK as a base camp for the freedom movement in IIOJK. LOC should mean nothing to people on the AJK side.

Dr Shah expressed the hope that the conference will give the necessary direction as well as put in place the correct narrative which will achieve for us the right of self-determination for which we are waiting for more than 75 years.

He thanked the organizer of the moot, a constituent member just like the NGO Kashmir House Turkey of Kashmir Diaspora coalition, for hosting the grand congregation inviting seasoned speakers to apprise this august gathering about the subject in length to put in right perspective that the denial of Right Of Self Determination to Kashmiri's was the biggest human right violations in Kashmir as every other human right violation flows from that.

He also thanked the audience for the huge gathering on this occasion attending the moot to show support to us Kashmiri especially from Kuwait as well as from within Turkiye especially members of Parliament from Turkey.