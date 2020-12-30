UrduPoint.com
India Out To Find Excuses For Adventurism Against Pakistan: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said India was intensifying tension at the Line of Control to pave the way for some major adventurism against Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and was fanning war hysteria in the region through frequent violations of the ceasefire

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said India was intensifying tension at the Line of Control to pave the way for some major adventurism against Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and was fanning war hysteria in the region through frequent violations of the ceasefire.

"India has misconstrued Pakistan's patience, restraint and the lust for peace as its weakness, but any adventurism by India will have serious consequences," he warned in a statement.

Strongly condemning Indian Army firing in Samahni sector of Azad Kashmir which left one civilian injured and a large number of cattle killed, besides destruction of property, he said 2020 was the bloodiest year in terms of the Indian brutalities.

During the year, he maintained that the Indian Army had violated the Line of Control for more than 3,000 times. As a consequence, 30 innocent civilians were martyred and more than 180 others, including over 90 women and 67 children, got injured or became disabled.

Sardar Masood said the coward Indian Army instead of challenging its counterparts was subjecting the innocent women and children to shelling. Contrary to the cowardly acts of the Indian Army, he added, the Pakistan Army targeted only the Indian Army positions and had never hit civilian population, women, children, schools and hospitals on the other side of the Line of Control.

The AJK president asserted that the Indian Army was at home in ambushing innocent and defenceless civilians, and it had been doing this job for the last 73 years.

He maintained that the incident of killing of three innocent young labourers at the hands of Indian Army in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir and later placing weapons on their corpses to declare them militants and terrorists, as exposed by the Kashmir police after an in-depth investigation, should serve as an eye-opener, and the United Nations should constitute a commission of inquiry to visit occupied Kashmir and look into human rights violations there.

