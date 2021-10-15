UrduPoint.com

India Planning One More False Flag Attack In IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :India is planning one more state-sponsored terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to defame Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that back to back low level attacks in the territory had already created an alarm in international circles, Pakistan and the besieged people of IIOJK. It deplored that India was creating environment for yet more false flag operation in IIOJK with the aim of maligning Pakistan.

The report said, in the past, India tried to implicate Pakistan in false flag operations without giving any concrete evidence. By implicating Pakistan in another false flag operation, Modi-led Indian fascist government is trying to get Islamabad on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, it added.

The report further said, India was striving to equate Kashmiri freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda as New Delhi has a history of carrying out such operations to achieve its nefarious designs.

The report maintained that Samjotha Express blast, Pathankot, Uri and Jammu IAF base attacks were some of the false flag operations staged by India in the past.

It said, Kashmiris' struggle for securing right to self-determination is based on the Charter of the United Nations and Pakistanis and the Kashmiris are determined to foil India's wicked plans against them.

Modi will fail in its nefarious designs against Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement by staging another false flag operation in IIOJK, the report maintained.

