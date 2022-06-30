In a new sinister move, the occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have started new mode of persecution against the Kashmiris struggling for liberation by burning down their homes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) : In a new sinister move, the occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have started new mode of persecution against the Kashmiris struggling for liberation by burning down their homes.

"The occupying Indian security forces are now using Israeli made gunpowder that is sprinkled over rooftops and set alight in the middle of night," said a report reaching here from across the line of control (LoC) on Thursday.

"As a result of this, a mysterious fire emerges on roof tops all of a sudden turning their properties to ash besides the massive human loss", the report said.

It may be added that an European Union delegation which had visited the bleeding vale of IIOJK few years back, had declared the IIOJK an open air prison.

"All those Kashmiri journalists are being targeted and involved them in fake cases who raised their voice against the Indian brutalities over the innocent Kashmiris," the report revealed, adding that the best examples were Journalist Fahed Shah of 'Kashmir Wala website', who was slapped with many PSA (Public Safety Act) cases and Journalist Shahid Tantray of 'Carvan' magazine. Shahid in his recent story 'False Flags' tried to highlight how Indian army was being used by BJP to conduct political rallies in IIOJK.

Another report landing from across the LoC revealed that the planned massacre of innocent Kashmiri youths was being exercised after branding them as terrorists and involving them in false cases. Every Indian police officer who labels the Kashmiri boys as militant gets the reward of Rs. 02 million from secret funds besides the promotions.

"The recent best example of this was a butcher from Jammu City's Talab Khateekan, who was labelled as a terrorist named Abu Zergam, and declared dead by the Indian forces.

In fact the boy was alive as he appeared at the local office of NDTV channel in Jammu denying the Indian forces drama of labeling him as Abu Zergam", the report said.

According to an article appeared in London's reputed newspaper, "The Guardian,'' Shiv Kumar Sharma, an officer of the Indian police posted in Srinagar, was forcibly recruiting boys for militancy and later getting them killed through his agency network to get rewards from the secret funds.

Another report also points out that in IIOJK, no Kashmiri Muslim officer from Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) is posted on a key position in the turbulent valley. All non-Muslim officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) are being brought from India to run the show in the administration in IIOJK.

It could be assessed through the recent inductions of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department Manoj Kumar Dwedi and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandu Rang Pullay, SDM in Uri Hervinder Singh and several others, the report underlined.

The local Kashmiri Muslims were being terminated from services without any inquiry and reason in the name of the "national Interest". It was a calculated nefarious game to impoverish innocent Kashmiris, the report said.

Another report disclosed that Indian occupying police force, in the recent past, had created a 17-member gang of drug pushers in the occupied valley who were tasked with making the Kashmiri youth from Srinagar-based schools like Srinagar-based Burn Hall, Tyandle Bisco and Delhi Public school (DPS) drug addicted.

After the nefarious plan came before the Kashmiri Muslims, three of the members of the gang were reportedly eliminated by the unknown gunmen, the report added.