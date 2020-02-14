India plans to grab Kashmiris' lands for investors in IOK

To implement its heinous plan to grab Kashmiris' lands and other properties, India has decided to give 6,000 acres of land to the Indian and international investors in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the authorities have also completed land identification work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :To implement its heinous plan to grab Kashmiris' lands and other properties, India has decided to give 6,000 acres of land to the Indian and international investors in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the authorities have also completed land identification work.

India is going to hold an international business conference in the occupied territory in April and May this year, in which the land will be formally announced to the investors. Besides providing land, foolproof security, tax exemptions and insurance protection would also be offered to private companies for investment in the Held Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to a Srinagar-based urdu newspaper, nearly 250 companies are considering to invest in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the former finance minister of the occupied territory, Haseeb Drabu, described the Indian government's plan as "absurd" because of the prevailing situation in the territory. He said, it is useless to invest in Kashmir till complete peace. "You need a peaceful environment for investment� today it is very volatile," he added.