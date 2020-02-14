UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Plans To Grab Kashmiris' Lands For Investors In IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

India plans to grab Kashmiris' lands for investors in IOK

To implement its heinous plan to grab Kashmiris' lands and other properties, India has decided to give 6,000 acres of land to the Indian and international investors in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the authorities have also completed land identification work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :To implement its heinous plan to grab Kashmiris' lands and other properties, India has decided to give 6,000 acres of land to the Indian and international investors in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the authorities have also completed land identification work.

India is going to hold an international business conference in the occupied territory in April and May this year, in which the land will be formally announced to the investors. Besides providing land, foolproof security, tax exemptions and insurance protection would also be offered to private companies for investment in the Held Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to a Srinagar-based urdu newspaper, nearly 250 companies are considering to invest in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the former finance minister of the occupied territory, Haseeb Drabu, described the Indian government's plan as "absurd" because of the prevailing situation in the territory. He said, it is useless to invest in Kashmir till complete peace. "You need a peaceful environment for investment� today it is very volatile," he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Business April May Media Government

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

7 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

10 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

10 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.