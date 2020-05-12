India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has cautioned that the Indian rulers, BJP, and its ally RSS may carry out high-risk adventurism against Pakistan and the Kashmiris because the Indian rulers consider the situation arising out of the coronavirus as the most opportune for such recklessness

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has cautioned that the Indian rulers, BJP, and its ally RSS may carry out high-risk adventurism against Pakistan and the Kashmiris because the Indian rulers consider the situation arising out of the coronavirus as the most opportune for such recklessness.

“The BJP-RSS regime is prepping for another “buccaneering salvo” against Kashmiris and Pakistan. Covid_19 cover would suit it for a misadventure. Make no mistake: we have not lowered our guard.” the president said

Commenting on the threatening statements of the Indian rulers, the AJK president in a statement on Tuesday that the incumbent Indian rulers, under a well-planned strategy, had fanned hatred against Muslims in India and Kashmir, and had created such a situation that in the next phase, they can start ethnic cleansing and carry out the massacre of the Muslims on a large scale, and also attack Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

"India must know that 220 million Pakistani people who are actually defenders of their motherland are fully alive to its adventurous designs, and if India committed any foolish act, it will have to pay its heavy cost," he said.

He, however, said that Pakistan would give a befitting response to any Indian adventurism, and the people of both parts of Kashmir will take full advantage of the Indian foolish act and they can inflict a severe blow on India.

The AJK president while fully supporting the call of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for international action against those spreading hate speech in the world urged him to use his good offences and prevent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cronies from promoting anti-Muslim hatred in India and Kashmir.

“UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres calls for global action against hate speech that has risen alongside the Coronavirus pandemic.

I request, Mr Secretary General to make a special appeal to Indian leadership to cease hate speech against Muslims in India and Kashmiris,” Khan emphasized,

He said Indian ruling party BJP and its fanatic political and ideological ally were founded to sow the seed of hatred against the Muslims and to eliminate the Muslims. AJK President warned the BJP and the RSS to pack up from the occupied Kashmir along with the equipment they use for terrorism in the territory, and said that there was no concept of neocolonialism in the world now, and Kashmir which is the last symbol of neocolonialism, would also not remain an Indian colony for long.

“The BJP-RSS must wrap up their apparatus of terror from Jammu and Kashmir and exit. All colonies have been freed. So should Kashmir, the last vestige of foreign occupation and colonial rule. You can’t survive as East India Company and the British Raj in Kashmir.” Khan asserted.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir deserve sympathy and support from all freedom-loving and justice-loving nations of the world. Therefore, we expect that these nations and individuals will move forward to save the Kashmiri people form the Indian repression.

Strongly condemning frequent violations of Line of Control by Indian occupation forces, and targeting of the civilian people of Azad Kashmir with heavy artillery, the AJK president called upon the international community to prevent India from creating a war-like environment in the region.

He expressed a deep sense of shock and grief over the martyred of a 20 years old girl Shauzia in the Indian Army firing in Rawalakot sector, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.