India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India had pushed the Kashmiri people toward the wall, and now they have no option except to fight.

He said that today, every child of the age of ten to twelve years in occupied Kashmir is set to stand before the gun-wielding India army soldier to fight and die so as to save the honour and modesty of their mothers and sisters.

Talking to a delegation of Friends of Kashmir Canada led by its convener Dr. Zafar Bangash here on Monday, he said that the UK, European and French parliaments as well as the US Congress and the US house of representatives have raised their voice over flagrant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The AJK president maintained that these leading parliaments of the world had not only raised their voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people, but they also publicly criticized Indian repression in the held territory.

He, however, regretted that other countries except China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran have kept mum on the government-level over the situation of occupied Kashmir. "The Indian government headed by fanatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to establish Hindu settlements in occupied Kashmir on the pattern of Israeli settlements in order to settle non-Kashmiri Hindus and ex-servicemen there in an attempt to turn the Muslim majority into a minority," he said and added that such attempts under international law are ethnic cleansing.

The state president that organizations like Friends of Kashmir Canada can play an important role to break the silence of big powers and international forums on the aggravating the situation of occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the parliamentarians, media persons and the common people believing in humanity and the human values were speaking in favor of Kashmiri people, but the governments of important countries need to raise their voice against the Indian repression, human rights violations and the genocide of Kashmiri people.

"The international community particularly media has rejected the steps India has taken in occupied Kashmir after August 5, and particularly the mainstream global media is constantly rejecting the Indian stand and highlighting events in Kashmir in their true perspective to expose India's false narrative," he asserted.

He said that India had killed more than half million Kashmiri people since 1947 and had subjected more than 10,000 Kashmiri women to sexual violence. Since August 5, he maintained that the whole nine million population of occupied Kashmir was under siege, while more than 13,000 youth have been arrested and were being subjected to the worst torture in the Indian prisons. Similarly, the Kashmiri women are being threatened to kidnap.

The state president also apprised the Canadian delegation of the history of Azad Kashmir, as well as political and administrative reforms and priorities of the state government.