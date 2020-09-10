UrduPoint.com
India Robbing IIOJK's Unique Culture, Identity: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:09 AM

India robbing IIOJK's unique culture, identity: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Modi led fascist Indian government is resorting to every brutal method to rob Jammu and Kashmir of its unique culture and identity through imposition of colonial laws like the domicile law, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Modi led fascist Indian government is resorting to every brutal method to rob Jammu and Kashmir of its unique culture and identity through imposition of colonial laws like the domicile law, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC at a meeting headed by its General Secretary APHC Moulvi Bashir Ahmad in Srinagar, Wednesday said that the Kashmiris had been struggling to secure their right to self-determination as India had snatched their land, rights and resources by the dint of military force. The meeting was attended by all representatives of the APHC constituent parties.

Giving details of the meeting, the APHC spokesman in a statement said that India had been committing unprecedented human rights violations in Kashmir while people were being subjected to unbearable social and physical brutalities and economical losses.

"Thousands including women have been put behind bars. Parents are denied last rites of their martyred sons. Youth are booked on flimsy charges like playing a cricket match and properties are sealed and seized on fabricated charges," the APHC said.

The meeting deplored that India had been using every trick and tactic to rob Jammu and Kashmir of its unique culture and identity through imposition of colonial laws.

The meeting also hailed the resolve of the Kashmiri people who have been suffering and sacrificing courageously through all these times. The participants of the meeting offered prayers for all martyrs and speedy recovery of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani and all those were recently injured with pellets and bullets by Indian forces on Muharram processions in the occupied territory.

