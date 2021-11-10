UrduPoint.com

India Sends Thousands More Troops To Held Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

India sends thousands more troops to held Kashmir

India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into the held Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into the held Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory.

"Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over Kashmir valley," Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told AFP.

More were on their way to the restive territory, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, including from India's Border Security Force (BSF), according to a police officer speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

