UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Should End Crackdown, Release Detainees: Human Rights Watch

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:53 PM

India should end crackdown, release detainees: Human Rights Watch

The global watchdog, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged India to release political prisoners, end crackdown operations and restore internet and mobile services in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) The global watchdog, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged India to release political prisoners, end crackdown operations and restore internet and mobile services in occupied Kashmir.The HRW South Asia Director, Meenakshi Ganguly in a statement issued on the website of the organization said that it had been over two months since the Indian government revoked constitutional autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories, yet abusive restrictions including a lockdown on internet and mobile phone services remained in place.HRW South Asia Director said, numerous foreign leaders have expressed concern over the government's continued detention of Kashmiri leaders and anyone deemed likely to protest, use of torture, restrictions on movement enforced by a massive military presence, and problems in accessing public services, including emergency medical care."India has said that the restrictions have saved lives and maintained order.

But fear of arbitrary arrests and shootings by Indian forces has left the Kashmir valley full of shuttered shops and empty classrooms.

The authorities have blocked visits by diplomats, international journalists, Indian activists, and opposition politicians," she pointed out."Indian authorities should announce an end to repressive actions and hold to account forces' personnel responsible for abuses.

They should release all those detained without charge and restore communications. Months of a broad-based clampdown on civil liberties can't be justified by vague claims of maintaining order," the statement said.Indian activists filed a complaint with the Supreme Court to ensure protection of children after the media reported that many had been detained, beaten, or denied safe access to schools.Police say the reports are exaggerated, but still provided a list of 144 children, one as young as 9, who had been taken into custody, Meenakshi Ganguly said.Indian authorities have relied on pro-government media and social media supporters to defend the crackdown and denounce rights activists.

Any criticism of the government can draw swift rebuke, including sedition, which can stifle peaceful dissent, the statement said.

Related Topics

India Protest Supreme Court Internet Police Mobile Social Media Young Split Jammu Media All Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s v ..

29 minutes ago

Sepoy embraces shahadat, two women injured in ceas ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Operation in Syria's ..

6 minutes ago

Belarusian Economy to Lose $400Mln in 2020 Over Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Lok Virsa closed 'Mandwa Film Club'

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelensky denies Trump tried to 'blackmai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.