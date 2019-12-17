UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Shuts Door For Return Of IOK's Migrated Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

India shuts door for return of IOK's migrated residents

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian government using the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has scrapped a 37-year-old law that permitted the return of J&K residents who migrated to Pakistan from 1947 to 1954

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian government using the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has scrapped a 37-year-old law that permitted the return of J&K residents who migrated to Pakistan from 1947 to 1954.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Permit for Resettlement in (or Permanent Return to) the State Act, 1982, which gave legal cover allowing J&K residents and their descendants who had migrated to Pakistan from March 1, 1947 to May 14, 1954 to return to India, was one of the 153 state laws and Governors' Acts abolished under the J&K Reorganisation Act.

The Act was passed by parliament on August 5, after the Government of India read down Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Since the Resettlement Act has been abolished, the doors have been shut for the return of these J&K residents from Pakistan," said Abdur Rahim Rather, senior National Conference (NC) leader and former J&K law minister. "It is a closed chapter now."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Parliament Law Minister Jammu March May August 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

28 seconds ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

6 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

3 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.