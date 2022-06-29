India staging fake encounters in IIOJK to malign Kashmiris' struggle: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in fake encounters to malign the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the troops pick up the youth from their homes, take them to areas near the Line of Control, kill them in staged encounters and dub them as foreign militants. He said that the two youth were martyred in a similar fashion in Keran area of Kupwara, yesterday.

The spokesman said that Pathribal fake encounter of 2000, Machil fake encounter of 2010, Shopian fake encounter of 2020 and Lawaypora fake encounter of 2020 were some glaring examples of the nefarious tactics being used by India to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman said that Indian troops were killing the Kashmiri youth on daily basis to change the demographic composition of the territory. He said that the killing of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties was part of BJP's Hindutva agenda to create a sense of fear among the Kashmiri masses. However, he said that India must remember that it would not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris' will through such cheap tactics.

The spokesman appealed to the world community to come forward in a big way to stop India's brutal campaign of repression and hold it accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK.