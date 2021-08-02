UrduPoint.com

India Stands Unmasked With Violations Of Kashmiris Rights And Intl' Obligations

Mon 02nd August 2021

Chairman of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak Monday said India stood exposed by its flagrant violations of international obligations and rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it was time for the international community to step in and get Kashmiris their right to self determination as per United Nations resolutions

Talking to APP, Dareshak, who also holds office of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA), said that Indian atrocities on Kashmiris was touching its peak.

He said the dream of Kashmiris' liberation from the Indian oppression forces would soon materialise, adding that cruels always face downfall when their cruelty crossed limits.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating the cause of Kashmir since long and emerged as a strong advocate of Kashmiris of IIOJK. He said India deviated from every pledge and violating international norms, obligations and agreements since 1948. The revocation of special status of IIOJK by India unmasked the real cruel face of the so called democracy. It was for the first time in history that the incumbent government unmasked real face of India before the world with proofs.

Dareshak said that Aug 5 would be observed as black day all over the country to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK, adding that the whole Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren.

