India Targeting Emergence Of Complete Peace In AJK's Neelam Valley Link To IOJK Situation: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

India targeting Emergence of complete peace in AJK's Neelam valley link to IOJK Situation: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that India targeting civilian population in the area to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that India targeting civilian population in the area to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the held territory.

He was talking to a delegation of notables of the Neelum Valley headed by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and MLA,from the area that called on him late Thursday.

The Prime Minister said 2700 persons in the valley were martyred in 90s unprovoked Indian shelling but people didn't lose their courage. "Neelum Valley is badly affected after Indian 5th August unilateral and unlawful act of abrogating the special status of the disputed territory", he added.

The delegates thoroughly briefed the Prime Minister about their problems and Prime Minister assured them that they would be addressed on priority. "People of Neelum Valley are rendering matchless sacrifices and all out efforts are being made to address their genuine problems", he added.

Former Minister and PPP Central leader Mian Abdul Waheed, Former Minister and PTI leader Sardar Gull-e-Khandan, Former Minister and Muslim Conference Leader Mufti Mansoor ur Rehman, Mian Ikhlaq Rasool, Allama Hameed ud Din Barkati and others were also among the delegation. Ends /

