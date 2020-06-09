India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame received from China: AJK president

Strongly condemning the killing of nine youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir within 24 hours, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indian Army is making abortive attempts to overcome shame and humiliation it had received from Chinese army in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020) Strongly condemning the killing of nine youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir within 24 hours, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indian Army is making abortive attempts to overcome shame and humiliation it had received from Chinese army in Ladakh.

Expressing reaction over the killing of nine Kashmiri youth and destruction of private property on a large scale during a so-called operation in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir, he said that a professional army never indulges in such acts.

“Brutality is in full swing in occupied foreign territory. Another 9 youth killed in IOJK. Mothers keening and wailing. The remains of fallen youth not given to families. Demonstrators targeted with pellets and tear-gas. Justice will be enforced by force.”

He asserted that the coward Indian Army is carrying out the brutalities against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir when the whole population of the state is looking towards the government to save their lives from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Through the massacre of Kashmiri people, the foreign occupying army is giving a message that it wants to just occupy the territory at all costs, and to materialize its hegemonic designs by eliminating every form of resistance in the state.

The AJK president said that the only fault of the Kashmiri people is that they are demanding their right to decide their future destiny. This right, he added, had been recognized by the international community through the UN resolutions that founders of India Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru had also recognized.

Sardar Masood Khan said that those at the helm of affairs in India now, have no care about the human rights and human values as they want to deprive all Indian minorities of their rights, and want to establish a Hindu state which would have no space for the non-Hindus, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed grave concern that India was using the lockdown enforced in the wake of COVIDD-19, as a shield to hide the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people. The Kashmiri youth are the favorite targets of India, and a large number of them are being killed or subjected to the worst torture, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan while declaring the new domicile laws prejudicial to the UN resolutions and Geneva Convention, said that through these laws, India intended to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir eliminating all resistance forces.

Condemning injuries caused to a 32 years old woman and a two-year old girl by the Indian troops in unprovoked firing in Darra Sher Khan Sector of Azad Kashmir, the state president appealed to the United Nations to prevent India from violating national and international laws.

He also appealed to the United Nations to declare India as perpetrators of the crime against humanity in the light of the reports of its military observers on the violations of ceasefire line.