'India Targeting Youth To Crush Freedom Struggle In IOK'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

'India targeting youth to crush freedom struggle in IOK'

Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, has said that India had failed to capture hearts and minds of Kashmiri people and is deliberately targeting youth to crush a legitimate and popular freedom struggle against its occupation in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, has said that India had failed to capture hearts and minds of Kashmiri people and is deliberately targeting youth to crush a legitimate and popular freedom struggle against its occupation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mushtaq-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir is a long-pending dispute and haughty approach of the Indian authorities has turned the valley into a walling vale where no one feels safe or secure due to draconian laws and trigger-happy Indian forces.

He said that New Delhi should accede to the international law in Kashmir, cooperate in holding a referendum and welcome third party mediation to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

Commenting on the statement of the US President Donald Trump over Kashmir, Mushtaq-ul-Islam said it is a welcome initiative and India should wholeheartedly accept the international intervention and settle the Kashmir dispute. Right to self-determination is the only road through which peace can be achieved in Kashmir, he added.

He also welcomed the acquittal of four Kashmiris, Lateef Ahmed Waza, Mirza Nisar Hussain, Ali Muhammad Butt and Assadullah Goni after 23 years of illegal detention and said the Indian judiciary is actually a lawless institution and questioned who will compensate their precious 23 years.

