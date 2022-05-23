UrduPoint.com

India To Be Stopped From Violating Fundamental Prisoners' Rights In Yasin Malik Case: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 06:12 PM

India to be stopped from violating fundamental prisoners' rights in Yasin Malik case: Mushaal

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mishaal Malik has called upon the international community to play its role to stop India from violating fundamental prisoners' rights in Yasin Malik case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mishaal Malik has called upon the international community to play its role to stop India from violating fundamental prisoners' rights in Yasin Malik case.

Addressing a news conference along with PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla in Islamabad on Monday, she said Yasin Malik has been kept in Tihar jail for last three and a half years and he was denied the legal access.

Mishaal Malik also asked Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to raise the matter at international forums. Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Mandviwalla assured Mishaal Malik that Pakistan will take all possible steps for the rights of Kashmiris especially Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

