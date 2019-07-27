UrduPoint.com
India To Deploy Additional 100 Companies Of Troops In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

India to deploy additional 100 companies of troops in IOK

In order to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle, India is going to deploy 100 additional companies of armed forces in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle, India is going to deploy 100 additional companies of armed forces in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, out of 100, some 50 companies will be deployed from the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), followed by 10 from BSF (Border Security Force), 30 from SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and 10 from ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), reads the order.

This development comes just a few days after India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, visited occupied Kashmir.

Reports said that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is likely to scrap within the first 100 days of its governance Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir and debar non-Kashmiris from purchasing land in the territory.

