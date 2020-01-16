India to face valiant response if it dares any misadventure, warns Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has warned that if India dared to attack the liberated territory, it will have to face the valiant people of the Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan, who are not only ready to sacrifice their lives for the defence of their nation but are also imbibed with the spirit of martyrdom

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has warned that if India dared to attack the liberated territory, it will have to face the valiant people of the Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan, who are not only ready to sacrifice their lives for the defence of their nation but are also imbibed with the spirit of martyrdom.

"An attack on Kashmir, is an attack on Pakistan's very existence", said the President. He urged 130 million Pakistani youth to rise up in support of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, to create awareness about the Kashmir struggle and expose India through all available mediums of communication.

He was addressing - as the chief guest - the concluding session of a one-day volunteer peace conference organized by Kashmir Youth Alliance here on Wednesday. The conference was also attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Chairman AJK Legislative Assembly's Public Accounts Committee Abdul Rashid Turabi, Dr. Mujahid Gilani and others.

While describing the youth as the future of the country, Sardar Masood Khan said that the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir and to counter threats from India is the foremost obligation of the youth.

"India wants to not only prolong its occupation of Kashmir and suppress the voice of Kashmiri people but also plans to eliminate Pakistan as well as the Muslims living in India", he said, adding that if India succeeded in Kashmir, survival of Pakistan, as well as the Muslims of South Asia, would be at stake.

He recollected that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly said that he would use nuclear bombs against Pakistan while his Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen.

Manoj Mukund Naravane are threatening to invade Azad Kashmir. He warned that the Indian Army has always taken up arms against defenseless people, but it lacks the skills and capability to fight a regular professional army.

The AJK President said that neither Pakistan nor the Kashmiri people, but the man sitting at Prime Minister's house in New Delhi is the real enemy of India because Narendra Modi is poised to disintegrate India under a religio-nationalistic and fascist policy.

While stressing the need for unity and cohesion among the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that we cannot afford political differences when India was busy in war preparations, and the RSS's ringleader is imparting armed training to 400,000 young boys and girls, to prepare them for war.

He said that through numerous rumors and propaganda blitz, India wants to weaken our unity. "The youth must not pay heed to rumors, and along with struggling for the freedom of Kashmir, they should make Pakistan one of the strongest states of the world," he added.

In his address, Minister of State Ali Mohammad Khan said that if India committed aggression, this region will be turned into the graveyard of Indian Army.

Addressing the conference, Jamaat-e-Islami leader and Member AJK Legislative Assembly Abdul Rashid Turabi said that the Kashmir liberation movement was the continuation of the Pakistan movement. He maintained that after August 5, India had thought that it would crush the struggle of the Kashmiri people, but the Kashmiris through their will and determination have shattered the hopes of the Indian rulers.