India trampling Geneva Convention on injured in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Human rights activists in occupied Kashmir pointed out that cutting off the injured from proper medical aid amounts to a violation of international humanitarian laws outlined in the Geneva Conventions, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, article 12 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions says, "Every injured person, even if he is a member of an armed group, has the right to medical aid without any adverse distinction founded on sex, race, nationality, religion, political opinions, or any other similar criteria." India is among the countries that ratified the conventions.

However, when it comes to occupied Kashmir, India forgets all such international conventions and does whatever it like to trample the basic rights of the Kashmiri people to stifle their voice for freedom. A media report in this regard states how India is violating international laws in occupied Kashmir.

Ahmad, who lives in Srinagar's Anchar locality, talks about pellet injuries with the air of an experienced surgeon.

"When pellets enter your body, you feel like everything inside you is burning," said the 23-year-old, who did not want to reveal his full name.

"The pellets are very hot when they are fired. They are very dangerous if they hit a person in the eyes or if they hit your body from a short distance. But if they hit your back or legs from a long distance, you can manage with basic first aid."Ahmad is not a doctor, not even a medical student. He studies commerce. But over the past few weeks, he has emerged as one of the many pellet experts in Anchar. Metal pellets, fired from shotguns, are commonly used by security forces to quell civilian protests in Kashmir.

Anchar, part of the larger Soura area in Srinagar, has been a hub of protest since Aug. 5. That was when the centre scrapped special status for Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370, split the state into two union territories, and removed Article 35A, which empowered the state government to define "state subjects" and grant them specific rights.