India Treating IIOJK As Its Colony: Report

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:16 PM

India treating IIOJK as its colony: report

India is treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 27 October 1947 when it landed its troops in Srinagar and illegally occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :India is treating Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 27 October 1947 when it landed its troops in Srinagar and illegally occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, colonization of IIOJK has been a longstanding dream of RSS and BJP. It said New Delhi is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK by introducing new laws.

The report pointed out that redrawing of electoral boundaries is yet another step in colonizing Kashmir and fascist Modi is using Delimitation Commission to advance Hindutva's dangerous game plan in the occupied territory.

"Modi-regime is forcibly implementing its nefarious agenda in IIOJK.

The delimitation exercise is aimed at curtailing the role of Muslim majority politics in Kashmir. BJP government is violating all democratic values to install Hindu chief minister in IIOJK," it said.

The report said the Modi regime is creating colonial settlements in IIOJK on the pattern of Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and it removed the barrier to colonize Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to the occupied territory.

The report maintained that India is attempting to alter the demography of IIOJK in violation of the UN resolutions but the brave and resilient Kashmiris will thwart its nefarious designs at all costs.

