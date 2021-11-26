UrduPoint.com

India Troops Martyr A Youth In Poonch

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

India troops martyr a youth in Poonch

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was martyred by Indian troops during a continued violent military operation in Bhimber Gali, area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Pertinently, Indian military operations have been going on in Surnakote, Mendhar, Thanamandi and nearby areas of the Line of Control (LoC) for over one month.

More Stories From Kashmir

