India Troops Martyr A Youth In Poonch
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:52 PM
Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The youth was martyred by Indian troops during a continued violent military operation in Bhimber Gali, area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.
The operation was going on till last reports came in.
Pertinently, Indian military operations have been going on in Surnakote, Mendhar, Thanamandi and nearby areas of the Line of Control (LoC) for over one month.