India trying to teach patriotism to people of IIOJK by using guns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :With the continued extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India was trying to teach patriotism to the people of IIOJK by using guns.

The much worsening situation in IIOJK has also forced Farooq Abdullah, considered as a pro-Indian politician in IIJOK, to raise his voice against Indian atrocities.

Indian occupation forces have martyred six young Kashmiris including a 19-year-old student in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

As Indian occupational forces are involved in extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK with impunity, at least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.

According to media reports, the occupation army has intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search-operations continue unabated.

Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, was yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behavior and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine, the reports said.

President National Conference Farooq Abdullah, who is considered a pro-Indian politician, in his recent interview with Karan Thapur, narrated the ground realities of Indian atrocities in IIOJK and said India was at the verge of civil uprising in IIOJK.

Farooq Abdullah, who raised his voice against Indian atrocities after India had gone genocidal in its political coercive plans in IIOJK, recalled that when India illegally abrogated Articles 370&35A, the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah described article 370 as the mother of all evils hindering in improvement of security situation in IIOJK.

He said that after the abrogation a surge in civilian killings, violence, curfew and arrests have been noticed.

Farooq Abdullah said though India claimed that normalcy had returned to IIOJK but ground realities were totally different.

"People of IIOJK are affected by what is happening in India, they fear that India is hell bent to achieve its political and expansionist designs through political coercion and use of force," he added.

Farooq Abdullah said Pakistanis were not coming to fight for people IIOJK, it was the young generation of IIOJK which up in arms against Indian atrocities. "Kashmiri youth know that ultimately they will be killed by Indian forces, there is lava boiling ready to erupt and it will explode in a colossal way and will take India with it," he added.

"Let us not blame any other country or neighbours. I am warning the Indian government that people of IIOJK have now suffered for a long time. India has unleashed a perpetual and unending series of atrocities. How long could you think that you can be dominated by troops, police by BSF," he remarked.

Farooq Abdullah said the people of IIOJK were suffering. "They are suffering every day, every moment. Being Muslim people of IIOJK does not matter in the eyes of Indian establishment, they are treated like animals; media has been muzzled down and strangulated to a limit that if they report or write the truth they will be jailed or killed." Farooq Abdullah said, "India today is highly communal. It is no more Gandhi's India. It is Godse's India, people of IIOJK have lost faith in international organizations and this hopelessness would lead to a civil war and if that happens, it will take India down, the system of oppression will destroy Indian federation." Meanwhile, Pakistan has reiterated its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, which must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

"Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of six more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK," Foreign Office said in a statement.

"India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force can break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who are resolutely standing up against India's state-terrorism in IIOJK and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," it added.