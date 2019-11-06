India turned bleeding IOJK into prison of humanity: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that India had turned the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State into the prison for humanity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that India had turned the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State into the prison for humanity.

"There is complete impunity for preparators who have been committing gross and systematic violations of human rights in IOJ&K", he said and added that instead of civil liberties, India had provided unchecked and unlimited liberty to forces for indiscriminate killings and molestation of civilians.

He was addressing to a seminar organized by Kashmir Council Brussels on "Human rights and civil liberties in Kashmir" at EU Parliament in Belgian city of Brussals Wednesday,says an official message reaching and released to the media here.

Haider warned the world that the simmering Kashmir conflict was a severe threat to regional peace and stability.

Mr. Phil Benion MEP, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, Mr. Shafaq Mehmood MEP, Ms .Sadia mir , former MEP Sajjad Karim. Ms. Zainab Drabu ,Ms . Suraiya Siddiqi, Mr.wout Kalei. Journalist (Dutch), and Miss Khaqula Siddiqi also spoke at the occasion.

The Prime Minister of AJK said that human rights situation in occupied Kashmir was analyzed by two reports of the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

"Both of these reports showed the intensity and threshold of human rights violations in IOJ&K", he said.

"Kashmir is heavily militarized zone of the world. There is 1-7 ratio of Occupational forces and civilians in the occupied part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. From Jan 1989 to Oct 31,2019 in IOJ&K,95,464 Kashmiris have been killed, 22910 women widowed,11174 women were sexually assaulted and 107,780 children orphaned " he briefed.

Raja Farooq said that India has enforced draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) etc, to provide blanket impunity to forces on killings, sexual assault of women,molestations etc.

" Indian forces are using pellets to disperse peaceful protestors. Since July 2016 due to pellets, 10298 have been injured,147 young people had lost total eye-sight including 17 months old Hibba" he added. " In Occupied Jammu & Kashmir more than ten thousand cases of enforced disappearances were reported in last thirty years, about six thousand unmarked mass graves identified in Six districts and about 1500 half Windows registered with association",he said. AJK premier said that from last three months IOJ&K was under complete siege.

There was complete communication blocked, media gag, shortage of food and medicines. Indian government had unlawfully, immorally and undemocratically abrogated Article 370 and 35 - A to change the demography of the state. He asked the International Community that they should question their governments on silence about crimes against humanity in IOJ&K. Whether human rights and humanitarian laws are not applicable in Kashmir? The Premier invited the International Community to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. "We have nothing to hide from international community, we are enjoying all civil liberties and Human Rights in Azad Jammu and Kashmir".

"Pakistani government had empowered the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir through 13th amendment in constitution of AJK, whereas Indian Govt snatched even identity of Kashmir through constitutional amendment" he underlined.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were demanding right to self determination which was promised not only by India and Pakistan but also by international community through various UN resolutions.

Ends / APP / AHR.