UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Turned IOK Into A Slaughter House: Jammu And Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM)

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:46 PM

India turned IOK into a slaughter house: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM)

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), said that India has turned the territory into a slaughter house where bloodshed was being carried out by Indian troops every day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), said that India has turned the territory into a slaughter house where bloodshed was being carried out by Indian troops every day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj addressing a seminar in Samba area of Jammu region said that the Kashmiris were rendering the sacrifices of their lives for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He deplored that the Indian rulers consider the use of brute force as the only solution to the lingering dispute.

The JKFM Chairman said the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat to the regional as well as global peace and that was the reason the world community was stressing on its settlement in view of its historical perspective and in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj urged the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to give up the policy of genocide of the Kashmiris and create a conducive atmosphere for settling the Kashmir dispute through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that occupied Kashmir had been converted into a police state where Indian troops and police personnel were suppressing the voices of dissent through us of brute force.

It said thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists had already been lodged in different jails and more and more people were being arrested on daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police Jammu Srinagar Samba Bank Limited Media Government

Recent Stories

PTCL launches its Flagship Summer Internship Progr ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-US-Israel Security Talks to Lay Foundation ..

2 minutes ago

10 migrants dead, 30 hurt in Turkey bus crash: off ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets and gold drop, dollar boosted on Fed ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to open 28 new Rescue-1122 stations in KP

4 minutes ago

Balochistan National Party (BNP) leaders call on P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.