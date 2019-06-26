India turned IOK into a slaughter house: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM)

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), said that India has turned the territory into a slaughter house where bloodshed was being carried out by Indian troops every day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), said that India has turned the territory into a slaughter house where bloodshed was being carried out by Indian troops every day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj addressing a seminar in Samba area of Jammu region said that the Kashmiris were rendering the sacrifices of their lives for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He deplored that the Indian rulers consider the use of brute force as the only solution to the lingering dispute.

The JKFM Chairman said the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat to the regional as well as global peace and that was the reason the world community was stressing on its settlement in view of its historical perspective and in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj urged the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to give up the policy of genocide of the Kashmiris and create a conducive atmosphere for settling the Kashmir dispute through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that occupied Kashmir had been converted into a police state where Indian troops and police personnel were suppressing the voices of dissent through us of brute force.

It said thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists had already been lodged in different jails and more and more people were being arrested on daily basis.