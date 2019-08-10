UrduPoint.com
India Turned Jammu Kashmir Into Garrison: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

India turned Jammu Kashmir into garrison: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) ,India had turned Occupied Jammu & Kashmir into a garrison and cutt off its connection to rest of the world by resorting to crippling communication blockade, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said.

He was talking to the members of European Parliament Barrister Tanveer Hussain and Shafaq Muhammad at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Saturday.

"Internet, newspapers and even the landline telephones have been switched off disconnecting people to the outside world", the AJK prime minister informed the EU parliamentarians.

He told the EU Parliament members that the innocent Kashmiris had been besieged into their homes since past five days. "Indian Army has become the symbol of disgust for Kashmiris", he added.

Terming it as worst kind of state terrorism in the history of civilised world, Raja Farooq Haider said Indian actions could cause a great human tragedy in the state.

"Such kind of actions could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifice during the past several decades", he added.

The premier, while expressing satisfaction over the diplomatic efforts of Pakistani government following the abrogation of the special status of the state by India, said that deteriorating situation in the valley demands further acceleration of the efforts on diplomatic front.

Raja Farooq Haider urged overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to hold big public demonstrations in capital cities of US, UK and other big and important cities of Europe to inform world community about the sufferings of Kashmiris.

He said there was complete unanimity and consensus among the political leadership in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Kashmir cause.

"There is no restriction on us to cross Line of Control (LoC), no law can stop us for doing it. The All Parties Conference (APC) also endorsed it," PM told.

The AJK prime minister said the world community must break its silence over Kashmir and exert pressure on India to stop committing atrocities on defenseless Kashmiris.

The AJK prime minister urged European Parliament Members to play their effective role for the right to self determination of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, both members of the EU Parliament assured the AJK PM for their all out support for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic cloudburst incident in Jehlum Valley on Friday night.

The Prime Minister directed concerned authorities to provide all out assistance to the affectees.

