India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Malik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mashaal Malik on Thursday said that India had turned the paradise valley into hell.

Mashaal Malik wife of renowned Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, while inaugurating an exhibition on human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on International Human Rights Day at Punjab Arts Council, said that humanity had been buried in held Kashmir.

She said that International Human Rights Day was being observed around the world, but the silence of the international community on human rights violations in IIOJK and Palestine, which was on the UN agenda, was a matter of concern.

Mashaal said that the world remained silent on the illegal action taken by India on August 5, 2019.

A curfew was imposed in the valley, and Kashmiris were kept under house arrest, Mashaal added and said the world was confined to its homes during the coronavirus pandemic, but India had made the world a disinformation lab for occupied Kashmir, she commended.

Malik said that Bipin Rawat used to say that Kashmiris would not be given dead bodies. Today, DNA tests were being done to identify Bipin Rawat's body.

Kashmiris once again call on international bodies to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Malik reiterated.

She thanked the Punjab Arts Council for highlighting the Kashmir issue through exhibitions.

While speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that sooner or later, independence was the destiny of Kashmiris.

"May Allah Almighty grant freedom in their destiny as Kashmiris could not be kept as a slave for long", he added.