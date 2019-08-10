India turns occupied Kashmir into a military garrison: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that India has turned Occupied Kashmir into a military garrison and its connection to the outside world cut off by resorting to crippling communication blockade

He was talking to members of European Parliament Barrister Tanveer Hussain and Shafaq Muhammad here at the Jammu and Kashmir House.

Raja farooq Haider said,"Internet, newspapers and even the landline telephones have been shut down disconnecting people to the outside world." He told the EU Parliament members that Kashmiris were confined in their homes for the last five days. "Indian Army has become the symbol of disgust for Kashmiris," he added.

Terming it the worst kind of state terrorism, Raja Farooq Haider said Indian actions could cause a great human tragedy in the held state.

"Such kind of actions could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifice during the past several decades," he added.

While expressing satisfaction over the diplomatic efforts of Pakistani government following the abrogation of the special status of the state by India, he said the deteriorating situation in the valley demanded further acceleration of the efforts on diplomatic front.

Raja Farooq Haider urged overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to hold big public demonstrations in capital cities of US and UK, and other big and important cities of Europe to inform the world community about the sufferings of Kashmiris.

He said there was complete unanimity and consensus among the political leadership in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Kashmir cause.

"There is no restriction on us to cross Line of Control (LoC), no law can stop us for doing it. The All Parties Conference (APC) also endorsed it," he added.

The AJK prime minister said the world community must break its silence over Kashmir and exert pressure on India to stop committing atrocities on defenceless Kashmiris.

He urged the European Parliament members to play their effective role for the right to self determination of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, both the members of EU Parliament assured the AJK prime minister for their all out support for the Kashmir cause.