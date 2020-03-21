India urged to release Kashmiri detainees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has urged India to release all the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails in and outside the territory.

He said the growing coronavirus threat had posed serious threat to the health of Kashmiri prisoners as most of the jails were overcrowded and had no proper facilities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that, on one side, the Indian government had imposed military lockdown in occupied territory and had deprived the Kashmiri people of all fundamental facilities since August, last year, while on the other, the coronavirus outbreak had multiplied their miseries.

The chairman appealed the international community to play its role in the release of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory in wake of the coronavirus spread.

He also asked the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to strictly follow the precautionary measures to save themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.