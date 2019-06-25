UrduPoint.com
India Urged To Take Pak Prime Minister's Dialogue Offer Seriously

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

India urged to take Pak Prime Minister's dialogue offer seriously

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,in Indian occupied Kashmir, has urged the government of India to take seriously the repeated dialogue offer of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to settle all outstanding issues between the two countries including the Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,in Indian occupied Kashmir, has urged the government of India to take seriously the repeated dialogue offer of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to settle all outstanding issues between the two countries including the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris being the most affected party of the Kashmir dispute for the past over seven decades naturally wanted its resolution.

It said that the Hurriyat leadership had been maintaining and reiterating that not force but engagement and dialogue among all stakeholders was the best and most peaceful means of the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an interview said that the Hurriyat leadership was always ready to engage for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

It appealed to the international and local human rights organizations to take notice of the matter for necessary action.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to prominent mujahid commander, Fida Hussain Dar, and other Kashmiri martyrs. Fida Hussain Dar was martyred by Indian troops on this day in 2000.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested senior journalist, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, after raiding his residence in Srinagar, late last night. Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, who is Printer and Publisher of urdu newspaper Daily Aafaq, was arrested by the police in an almost three decades old fake case registered against him. He was later released on bail by a Srinagar court.

Indian police arrested seven persons including two students in Srinagar and Pulwama areas. Indian troops carried out cordon and search operations in downtown areas of Srinagar and in Tral town of Pulwama. The people were subjected to agonizing searches and household goods were vandalized.

More Stories From Kashmir

