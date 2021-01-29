UrduPoint.com
India Using Brutal Tactics To Suppress Freedom Struggle: DPM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:21 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Friday said that India was killing and torturing innocent youth in the territory and was using all brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Friday said that India was killing and torturing innocent youth in the territory and was using all brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DPM Chairman Khawaja Firdous in a statement said that the Indian Army was arresting innocent youth during so-called search operations on daily basis.

He said, when the people were peacefully protesting against the cruel actions of Modi-led fascist govt, they were being subjected to indiscriminate brute force by the occupational troops.

He added that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement and they would continue their struggle till complete success The DPM chairman expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails and said that the jail authorities had deprived these Kashmiri detainees of all basic facilities.

He deplored that India was deliberately playing with the lives of the Kashmiri detainees.

He said that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmida Sufi, had been suffering from various diseases in jails, but they were not being provided medical facilities.

He called upon the world community and international human rights organizations to play their role for release of Kashmiri detainees from illegal detention.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmir was a political dispute and its solution could be found only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said that India was the biggest obstacle in resolving the lingering dispute while Pakistan wanted the issue to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

He said that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was essential for peace in South Asia, adding that it was the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations to settle the Kashmir dispute so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

