India Using Brutal Tactics To Suppress Kashmiris' Struggle: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 03:25 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India is using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for achieving freedom from its subjugation

After failing to subdue the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom through its military might, New Delhi has started attaching properties of people to intimidate them into submission, said a report released by Kashmir Media Service said.

It said, attaching properties of Kashmiris is sheer political vendetta on part of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Indian troops are regularly destroying Kashmiris' houses during violent military operations.

Modi regime is rendering Kashmiri people homeless in their own homeland on one pretext or another," it said.

The report pointed out that India is planning not only to render the Kashmiris homeless but also to deprive them of their identity.

However, it added that the Indian machinations will not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing the freedomcause.

It said that the international community must take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris who are facing the worst Indian state terrorism for challenging its illegal hold on their homeland.

>