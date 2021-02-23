India using rape as military tactic to punish Kashmiris: Hurriyat leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hurriyat leaders and organizations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have denounced the tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost three decades ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have denounced the tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost three decades ago.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty years old on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunan-poshpora area of Kupwara district.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the shameful tragedy of mass rape of Kashmiri women as disgrace to so-called Indian democracy.

He said that Indian soldiers targeted about 100 women between the ages of 13 and 80 years. However, 30 years after the tragedy, no action has been taken against any military personnel involved in the rape.

He said that the BBC had made a detailed documentary on the Kunan Poshpura tragedy and a book was written on the incident titled "Kunan Poshpura" but to date the victims are running scot-free.

Molvi Bashir said that Indian Army is making mockery of justice in the name of "national interest" and deprived thousands of women of justice.

He said that India was denying access to international human rights organizations to occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmiri women are being used as a weapon of war.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement said that on the night of 23 February 1991, the terrorists clad in uniform entered the houses Kunan-poshpora locals took the men outside of the village started their evil act against the hapless women.

The barbaric act evoked a sharp response from locals as well as from international community. But despite all this the culprits were never brought to book.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said that the incident was one among worst and brutal assaults against women in human history committed by terrorists in uniform.

"That was a well planned operation and this most inhuman act was designed to inflict collective punishment to people of Jammu Kashmir for standing up to resist and end illegitimate occupation of New Delhi over Jammu Kashmir," he added Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman Khawaja Firdous in a statement in Srinagar said that every year February 23 refreshes the wounds of Kashmiri people because of the Kunan-Poshpora tragedy.

He said every sane main in the world condemns India for using rape of women as a weapon in occupied Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash while remembering the tragic incident said the shameful and cowardly act was perpetrated by Indian forces to suppress freedom sentiment. He said India is using rape as a weapon of war and a military tactic to punish and humiliate Kashmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement while citing the heart-wrenching mass-rape incident by the Indian forces said that shameless incident was a big blot in the face of Indian state.

"Despite the passage of several years the victims are still running from pillar to the post in search of justice", it said adding that it was high time that the international community should play its role to hold India accountable for the crimes it had committed against Kashmiris.

It said, "Kashmiri women are sexually harassed, tortured and raped by Indian troops during house raids to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment."Jammu and Kashmir National Front demanded an independent investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to justice. Terming it as a big blot in the face of Indian democracy, the JKNF urged the international community to play its role in holding India accountable for the crimes in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Association Chairman Aquib Wani while remembering the victims of Kanun-Poshpora mass rape said, "Rape is a crime against humanity which in Kanun-Poshpora was committed by soldiers of Indian Army under muzzle of gun three decades ago and none was ever punished." He further said that "Since last three years Indian Supreme Court is not even hearing the case and six of the eye witnesses have died, so far."