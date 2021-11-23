UrduPoint.com

India Using Repressive Tactics To Get Rid Of Voice For Freedom: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:00 PM

India using repressive tactics to get rid of voice for freedom: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored the fresh spell of coercion launched by the infamous Indian National Investigation Agency against Hurriyat leaders and activists, journalists, businessmen, lawyers, employees and human rights activists to suppress the popular voice for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored the fresh spell of coercion launched by the infamous Indian National Investigation Agency against Hurriyat leaders and activists, journalists, businessmen, lawyers, employees and human rights activists to suppress the popular voice for right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar strongly condemned the illegal arrest of prominent human rights activist Khurram Parvez by NIA and a murderous assault on another well known human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Unto, a few days ago by the occupation forces.

The spokesman said that the Indian fascist regime was using all its repressive measures to get rid of the loudest voice for freedom piercing the dark clouds of Indian subjugation and reaching out to the global horizon day by day.

He reiterated the strong pledge of the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was better for India to honour the international laws and its own commitments before the international community with regard to Kashmir dispute and allow right to self-determination in a peaceful atmosphere wherein people of Jammu and Kashmir shall decide their political future according to their wishes and aspirations.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take serious cognizance of the arbitrary arrests and physical violence against the human rights activists and ordinary Kashmiri people by Indian forces and agencies.

He stressed the need to take India accountable for genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions and deprivation of fundamental rights to the people of the territory.

Seeking the obligatory and rightful intervention of the United Nations Secretary General, the APHC spokesman demanded early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Lawyers Amnesty International Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Burkina Faso meets with minister ..

UAE Ambassador to Burkina Faso meets with ministers of foreign affairs, economy ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US need to deepen engagement for peace, ..

Pakistan, US need to deepen engagement for peace, development in Afghanistan: PM

16 minutes ago
 Good prospects for Pakistan economic recovery: Che ..

Good prospects for Pakistan economic recovery: Cheng Xizhong

26 seconds ago
 IMF urges El Salvador against using bitcoin as off ..

IMF urges El Salvador against using bitcoin as official currency

27 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants economic partnerships, investment f ..

Pakistan wants economic partnerships, investment from US: Dr Moeed

29 seconds ago
 Hundreds of Oceania athletes to debut at Asian Gam ..

Hundreds of Oceania athletes to debut at Asian Games

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.