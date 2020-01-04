UrduPoint.com
India Using The Canard Of Terrorism To Mislead World: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:46 PM

India using the canard of terrorism to mislead world: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said India is using the canard of terrorism to mislead the world and hide its crimes against humanity after the invasion and occupation of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said India is using the canard of terrorism to mislead the world and hide its crimes against humanity after the invasion and occupation of Kashmir.

Talking to academics and civil society organizations in Mirpur, he said the stark reality of occupied Kashmir is the subjugation and brutalization of its people against their will by India's colonial rulers and occupation forces.He urged the academics, scholars and think tanks to counter the false narratives being implanted by Indian historians regarding the origin of Kashmir dispute and the continuing suffering of Kashmiris living under occupation for the past 72 years.Masood Khan said since August 5, last year, Bharatiya Janta Party supported by RSS is using fascist and colonial tactics to suppress and annihilate the Kashmiri population.

