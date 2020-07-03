India using war weapons against civilians in IoK: Dr Farhan

Political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) must exhibit a higher degree of maturity and foresight by drawing the attention of international suppliers of war weapons that India was guilty of using their products against innocent civilians to quell their movement for rights to self-determination in Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :,Political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) must exhibit a higher degree of maturity and foresight by drawing the attention of international suppliers of war weapons that India was guilty of using their products against innocent civilians to quell their movement for rights to self-determination in Kashmir.

This was stated by Dr Farhan Mujaid Chak, Prof. of International Relations at Qatar University, while addressing the media team of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), AJK on Friday.

Addressing a virtual session on "Emerging realities in Kashmir and the role of political parties", he said the India was using a newly acquired war weapon "Bazooka" from Sweden to demolish the houses of civilians in Kashmir, which was a clear violation of human rights. "Political parties must formally write to Sweden and its concerning firms that they should cancel all arms deals with India as it was guilty of using them against civilians in Kashmir", he underlined.

Civil society in the western world in general and the Scandinavian countries in particular is highly receptive to such calls and Kashmiris should avail such options to catch India by surprise, he added.

He further stated that Indian plan to change the demographic status of Kashmir by issuing domicile certificates to over 25,000 outsiders in a matter of weeks also warrants a special attention. While responding to different queries, he impressed upon the need to present Kashmir issue to the world in a more innovative and dynamic manner, with prime focus on Indian settler colonialism in Kashmir and the use of rape and torture as a weapon of war in the held state.

